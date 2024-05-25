Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 767 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after acquiring an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 983,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

