Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 8,062 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 269,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after buying an additional 69,273 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 350,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

