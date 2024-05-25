Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WAL opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.