Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

STZ stock opened at $248.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

