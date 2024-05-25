Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after buying an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,405,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.39 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STT

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.