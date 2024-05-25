Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,781 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,728,000 after acquiring an additional 77,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:STE opened at $229.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.46.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

