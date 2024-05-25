Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.20 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,134 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,196,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 258,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,297,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.70. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

