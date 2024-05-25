Brown Advisory Inc. Has $985,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $125.18 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

