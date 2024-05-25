Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,974 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,578,000 after buying an additional 2,745,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,636 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,969 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 211.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,195,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 811,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CommScope by 288.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 628,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause purchased 57,300 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

