Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 268.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,574 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,335 shares of company stock worth $3,009,806. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.