Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,565,000 after acquiring an additional 117,239 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

