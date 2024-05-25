Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

SPB opened at $92.33 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

