Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28,248.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 174,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 173,731 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $376,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $88.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

