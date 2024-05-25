Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154,498 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 721,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,428,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 596.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 615,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,442,000 after buying an additional 527,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.87. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

