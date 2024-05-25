Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,964,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after buying an additional 231,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,435.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $253.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.46 and a 12 month high of $254.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

