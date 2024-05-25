Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 7,498 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in XPO by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in XPO by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of XPO by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 27,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $108.37 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

