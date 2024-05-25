Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

