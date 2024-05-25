Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

MetLife Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MET opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

