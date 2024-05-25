Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $102.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.