Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 46.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

