Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $190.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average of $170.69. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

