Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,488 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

