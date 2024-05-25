Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,822 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

