Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 530 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,173.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 310,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 741.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 280,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AWK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

