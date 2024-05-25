Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 714 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

