Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DFAC stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.