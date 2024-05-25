Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $67.38.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT Midstream

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.