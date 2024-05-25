Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

