Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $237.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 3.46.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $867,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,624,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $867,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,019 shares of company stock worth $108,548,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

About Coinbase Global



Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

