CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.2 million. CAE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.870-0.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. CAE has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.04.

A number of research firms have commented on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

