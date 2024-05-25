Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Caleres Stock Up 4.0 %

CAL stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $753,476.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $795,512.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,235.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $4,728,538. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

