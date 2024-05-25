Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $32.74 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
