Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Increases Dividend to GBX 78 Per Share

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Capital Gearing’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Capital Gearing Stock Up 0.1 %

CGT stock opened at GBX 4,730 ($60.12) on Friday. Capital Gearing has a 52-week low of GBX 4,325 ($54.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,810 ($61.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,723.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,638.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7,507.94 and a beta of 0.23.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

