Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

