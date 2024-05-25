Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.81.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.