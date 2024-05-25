C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $44.65 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 13.29%.

In related news, Director George R. Sisson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.47 per share, for a total transaction of $39,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,413.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,815 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

