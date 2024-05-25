Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Down 5.7%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.33. 420,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 598,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $940.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Chimera Investment by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 722,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 251,085 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 825,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 77,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

