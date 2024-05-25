CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of CION Investment worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 1,056.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,480,000 after buying an additional 803,469 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 883,149.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 447,210 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 116,579 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CION Investment by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 901,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 111,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,326 shares of company stock valued at $105,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CION opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $668.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 55.74%.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

