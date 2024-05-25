Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cohu were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 22.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,537 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

