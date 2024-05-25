Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Commercial National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNAF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
Commercial National Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial National Financial
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.