Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells $121,256.24 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Confluent Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Confluent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.