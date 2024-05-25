Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells $121,256.24 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Confluent Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ CFLT opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
