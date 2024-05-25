Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.47. Cool shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 198,729 shares changing hands.

Cool Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

Cool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 13.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

Cool Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cool by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cool by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

