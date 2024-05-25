Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.47. Cool shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 198,729 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 13.75%.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
