Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCOGet Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.47. Cool shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 198,729 shares changing hands.

Cool Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

Cool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 13.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cool by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cool by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.