Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corning were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 807.7% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

GLW opened at $36.28 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

