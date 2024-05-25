CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) CEO Acquires $42,372.00 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,823.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 2.9 %

CURI opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

