Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director Sells $82,027.20 in Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $7.06 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $495,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 431,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 17.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,545,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 228,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

