DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after acquiring an additional 557,543 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after buying an additional 91,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

