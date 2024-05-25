Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $51.17. Approximately 21,993,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 67,589,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

