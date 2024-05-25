Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

