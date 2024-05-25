Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

DRETF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

