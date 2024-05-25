Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
DRETF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $22.50.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.