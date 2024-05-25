Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 62,891 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 223.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,891 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,891 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 135,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 64,018 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 2.5 %

SEAT opened at $5.25 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

