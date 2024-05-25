Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,189,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

